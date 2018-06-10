@PGA Tour Twitter
Dustin Johnson already had his 18th career PGA Tour victory in his grasp, but he decided to end his day with an exclamation point anyway.
Playing the 18th hole with a four-stroke lead on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn., Johnson holed out for eagle from 171 yards for a dynamic finish. The eagle got him to 19 under for the week, and he beat runner-up Andrew Putnam by six.
The win also vaults Johnson to the new World No. 1. Check out his shot below.
The exclamation point on the victory!@DJohnsonPGA wins the @fesjcmemphis with a walk-off eagle on 18.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/HKkthusswe— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2018