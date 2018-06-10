WATCH: Dustin Johnson holes out for eagle from 171 yards to win FedEx St. Jude Classic

Dustin Johnson finished with a bang.
@PGA Tour Twitter
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, June 10, 2018

Dustin Johnson already had his 18th career PGA Tour victory in his grasp, but he decided to end his day with an exclamation point anyway.

Playing the 18th hole with a four-stroke lead on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn., Johnson holed out for eagle from 171 yards for a dynamic finish. The eagle got him to 19 under for the week, and he beat runner-up Andrew Putnam by six.

The win also vaults Johnson to the new World No. 1. Check out his shot below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN