Dustin Johnson already had his 18th career PGA Tour victory in his grasp, but he decided to end his day with an exclamation point anyway.

Playing the 18th hole with a four-stroke lead on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn., Johnson holed out for eagle from 171 yards for a dynamic finish. The eagle got him to 19 under for the week, and he beat runner-up Andrew Putnam by six.

The win also vaults Johnson to the new World No. 1. Check out his shot below.