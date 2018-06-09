Dustin Johnson, Andrew Putnam turn FedEx St. Jude Classic into two-horse race

By AP NEWS
Saturday, June 09, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.

In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.

A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18.

Putnam was bogey-free playing a group ahead. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.

Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.

