Paul Luna is a relatively fresh face on the Golden Tee world scene, but with more than 14,000 career holes-in-one to his name, the gaming markets have taken note: Luna should be considered a contender. As a result, the Missouri native has another title to add entering this year's high-stakes competition: betting favorite.

As the 2018 Golden Tee World Championships descend upon Las Vegas, the betting public will be allowed to legally wager on the action that will take place at the Orleans Hotel and Casino from June 8-10.

With the field officially set on Friday after a play-in competition for the final spot, a five-round qualifier begins Saturday, June 9 in order to seed brackets. Head-to-head elimination play begins at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 10, with a winner declared later that evening. The 3-day event is open to the public and will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live (Find more streaming info here).

Luna and defending champion Mark Stenmark are co-favorites at 3/1, while several formidable contenders are right behind them. They include Evan Gossett of Missouri (a multi-time tournament winner who has logged nearly 90,000 rounds of Golden Tee, at 4/1), Andy Haas of Ohio (A two-time world champion, at 5/1) and Lance Harris of Arizona (A former pro poker player, also at 5/1). Wagers are being offered until the start of competition on Saturday at any of Boyd Gaming's 11 Vegas facilities.

The winner of the event will earn $20,000 in prize money — in addition to whatever he bets on himself. You can see the odds and complete field below, although the favorites may have shifted in real time.