'I WON!': Rickie Fowler proposes to girlfriend Allison Stokke on the beach

Rickie Fowler almost won the Masters
5 back heading into Sunday, Rickie Fowler was somewhat of an afterthought. But it was Fowler who ended up putting the pressure on eventual champ Patrick Reed.
By Kevin Cunningham
Friday, June 08, 2018

The best golfers in the world have a big week awaiting them at the U.S. Open, but Rickie Fowler decided to get the festivities started early.

On Friday night, Fowler announced his engagement to girlfriend Allison Stokke via an Instagram post. The caption read, "Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!" Along with that message is a photo of Fowler kneeling in the sand in front of Stokke on an unnamed beach, with waves crashing behind them. He also included a photo of the pair smiling for the camera as Stokke flashes a large diamond ring. Check out the gram below.

Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Stokke is a sportswear model who rose to fame as an All-American pole vaulter at the University of California, Berkeley. The pair have been dating publicly for a while. Stokke accompanied Fowler at the 2017 Presidents Cup and caddied for him in the Masters Par-3 Contest in April.

Fowler is a four-time PGA Tour winner who is currently ranked No. 7 in the world. He is taking this week off before competing in the U.S. Open.

