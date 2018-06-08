Dustin Johnson charges into St. Jude Classic lead with stellar second round

By AP NEWS
Friday, June 08, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Dustin Johnson shot 7-under 63 for his lowest round this year and grabbed a one-stroke lead Friday after 36 holes at the St. Jude Classic.

With a victory at TPC Southwind, Johnson would reclaim his spot as the world's top-ranked player going into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He had four of his seven birdies and an eagle on his back nine for a 29 and finished with a 10-under 130 total.

Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam each shot 64 and were tied second, and C.T. Pan (65) and Wesley Bryan (66) followed at 8 under.

Brandt Snedeker shot his best round this year with a 62 that was one stroke off the course record. He was at 7 under.

Irishman Seamus Power, who came in with a one-stroke lead, shot a 69 to reach 6 under.

Two-time defending champ Daniel Berger (71-141) missed the cut.

