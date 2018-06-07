President Trump has floated the idea of hitting the golf course with Kim Jong Un as a follow-up to their nuclear summit next week in Singapore.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, two of Trump's administration official said that the president is considering inviting the North Korean leader to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. The report also states that Trump also has considered a leisurely activity to accompany the meetings.

"He has also discussed [possibly] golfing with Kim," one official said.

It's also possible the pair would tee it up as a part of next week's nuclear talks in Singapore: the hotel on Sentosa Island at which they're meeting is close to several courses, including the acclaimed Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Trump's close friend Eric Bolling – a former Fox News personality – said he would consider it a victory if the two got out on the course. "I think that would be phenomenal, I think it would be a huge foreign policy win if President Trump got Kim Jong Un on a golf course, especially if he did it at Mar-a-Lago," Bolling said. "I think Trump would be seen as a larger-than-life, superpower president over the North Korean troublemaker. And a lot of business gets done on the golf course … I would love to see that match happen. And I would put my money on the president of the United States."

The only way Kim might beat Trump, according to Bolling? "Unless [Kim's] keeping his own score…and cheating."

While Kim's father Kim Jong Il famously (allegedly) shot a round of 38-under 34 during his golf debut, the current North Korean leader's golf experience has been covered in less detail, although a GOLF.com report from Pyongyang did reveal that Kim has been credited with designing a miniature golf course in the North Korean capital.

Trump's "golf course diplomacy" has included several rounds with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as U.S. senators and other officials, although the majority of his reported 110 rounds as president have not been diplomatic in nature.