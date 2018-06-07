Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka one shot back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seamus Power birdied the final hole for a 5-under 65 and the St. Jude Classic lead Thursday, with Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Brooks Koepka a stroke back on the crowded leaderboard.

Power had six birdies and a bogey. The Irishman went to No. 18 tied with seven others atop the leaderboard and took the lead himself with his second birdie over his final three holes.

Mickelson matched his best opening round in relation to par this season with a 66 that tied him with 10 others, including the 51-year-old Stricker, who qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday, and Koepka, who will defend his U.S. Open title next week at Shinnecock Hills.

Second-ranked Dustin Johnson was at 67 with Retief Goosen, Scott Stallings and seven others.