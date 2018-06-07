How to play a round at Shinnecock Hills

The U.S. Open heads back to iconic Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 edition of the event, the fifth time the course has hosted the national championship. But if you're interested in playing the course, it's not going to be easy to get a tee time.

Founded in 1891 and located in Southhampton, Long Island, Shinnecock Hills is one of the oldest golf clubs in the country, and it's also one of the most private. Unfortunately, the only guaranteed way to play a round there is to be a member. Money alone won't get you a membership: Shinnecock is one of the most exclusive clubs in the country, and memberships are by invite only.

If you're like most of us and will never have that opportunity, then you'll have to be invited as a guest by a member. Although that won't be cheap either: guest green fees cost a steep $350.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is one of the best courses in the country, and one of the hardest to get a tee time at. Getty Images

So if you are really dying to play the historic course, you better start brown-nosing with CEOs or old money folks in the Hamptons.