Forbes released its annual global list of the highest paid athletes in pro sports this week, and five golfers made the list, each earning more than $25 million in winnings and endorsements.

Unsurprisingly, Tiger Woods is one of those golfers. Woods took the top spot for golfers — 16th of all athletes — earning $43.3 million last year, $42 million of which came from endorsement money. Phil Mickelson, no. 22, was not far behind Woods with a total of $41.3 million. Jordan Spieth (23) was nipped closely by Mickelson, but pocketed $41.2 million on his own, $11.2 of which was prize money.

Rory McIlroy (26) and Justin Thomas (66) round out the list. Thomas is the only golfer on the list to take in significantly more in winnings than in endorsements ($21 million).

