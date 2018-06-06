When did Tiger Woods last win the U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time in three years, and golf fans everywhere are looking forward to watching him take on Shinnecock Hills. Woods is one of the greatest U.S. Open champions of all time, having won three times, but you have to go all the way back to the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to find Woods's last U.S. Open victory, and it was a barn burner.

Woods finished at one-under-par 283 in a tie with Rocco Mediate after Woods famously drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Tiger Woods last won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. Icon Sportswire/Getty

They then battled it out the following day in an 18-hole playoff, which turned out to be just as close, and the two remained tied at the finish. Woods finally prevailed on the first hole of sudden death with a par.

Woods was in visible pain throughout the championship and had knee surgery two days after his victory. He missed the remainder of the 2008 season.

Previously, Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes, and the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black by three strokes.