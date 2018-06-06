There are lots of benefits that come with being a major champion, but if money means a lot to you, you'll likely find the paycheck for winning America's national championship to be outrageously awesome.

In 2017, Brooks Koepka brought home $2.16 million — $360,000 more than Dustin Johnson pocketed the year before. The winner in 2018 will bring home the same as Koepka (breakdown below).

The winner also gets 100 World Ranking points, which can easily catapult him into the rankings' elite zone — meaning invitations to World Golf Championships, where there is no cut and thus, a continued flow of money.

Brooks Koepka poses with the U.S. Open trophy and his gold medal at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Streeter Lecka/Getty

And speaking of points, a U.S. Open win is worth 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points, so a player will be well on his way to qualifying for the BMW Championship and Tour Championship at the end of the season — two more tournaments with no cut. And for players hoping to make this year's Ryder Cup team, points-earning power is doubled at the U.S. Open and other major championships. (The European team qualifies via world ranking points and money earned in European Tour events, which include the major championships.)

Now for the exemptions. A U.S. Open win gives you a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and a five-year exemption into the Masters, British Open and PGA Championship. You also receive an invitation to the following year's Tournament of Champions, which takes place in Maui at the Kapaula Resort during the first week of January and is reserved only for PGA Tour winners. Oh yeah — there's no cut in that event either.

The winner of the U.S. Open also receives the iconic U.S. Open trophy and U.S. Open Championship gold medal, which is bestowed upon the winner during the trophy ceremony after the conclusion of play. The USGA has presented the medal to winners of the U.S. Open since 1895. In short, not a bad haul for four days of good golf!

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 50)

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $804,023

4. $563,642

5. $469,460

6. $416,263

7. $375,278

8. $336,106

9. $304,188

10. $279,403

11. $254,981

12. $235,757

13. $219,677

14. $202,751

15. $188,243

16. $176,153

17. $166,481

18. $156,809

19. $147,137

20. $137,464

21. $129,122

22. $120,780

23. $112,680

24. $105,184

25. $98,655

26. $93,094

27. $88,862

28. $85,114

29. $81,487

30. $77,860

31. $74,233

32. $70,606

33. $66,979

34. $63,715

35. $61,055

36. $58,395

37. $55,856

38. $53,438

39. $51,020

40. $48,602

41. $46,184

42. $43,766

43. $41,348

44. $38,930

45. $36,512

46. $34,336

47. $32,159

48. $30,104

49. $28,895

50. $27,686