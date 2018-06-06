Tiger Woods will tee it up at the 2018 U.S. Open using an exemption from his victory at the 2008 U.S. Open, a memorable title he claimed in 91 holes against Rocco Mediate.

Unfortunately for Woods, this is the last year he can use that 2008 victory exemption as it is good for just 10 years. Yep, the U.S. Open is pretty stringent with its qualification standards. If Woods finishes in the top 10 at Shinnecock Hills, he'll earn an exemption into the 2019 event at Pebble Beach. He’ll also have a chance to play his way in by cracking the top 60 of the world golf rankings or by reaching the season ending Tour Championship.

Though Woods seems to be on the cusp of another PGA Tour victory, and is a couple good showings away from reaching the top 60 in the world ranking, his exemptions from his stellar 2013 season are also running out. Thankfully for him, the other three major championships won’t hold that against him.

Masters — Woods's four green jackets assure he’ll have a tee time at Augusta National on Thursday of Masters week as long as he'd like.

British Open — Woods has won the Open three times, assuring he is exempt until he turns 60 years old.

PGA Championship — Woods's four PGAs also assure him a lifetime exemption, so get ready for him to tee it up at the 2030 PGA at Bethpage Black.