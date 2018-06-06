Tiger Woods's giant yacht spotted in the Hamptons prior to U.S. Open

Tiger Woods's yacht "Privacy," here in 2009 in North Palm Beach, Florida.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Wednesday, June 06, 2018

When Tiger Woods travels, he does it in a big, expensive way.

Woods's $20 million yacht, appropriately called "Privacy," was spotted docked at a yacht club in the Hamptons ahead of next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Page Six reports. Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club, where the triple-decker boat was reportedly seen, is about 30 miles from Shinnecock Hills, near the eastern point of Long Island.

Calls to the yacht club to confirm Woods's arrival were not immediately returned to GOLF.com.

According to Page Six sources, Woods will stay on the yacht during the tournament, which is what he also did in 2006. That year he rolled up to the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in the 155-foot craft, which has a gym, jacuzzi, and seven bedrooms, according to The New York Times.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN