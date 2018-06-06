When Tiger Woods travels, he does it in a big, expensive way.

Woods's $20 million yacht, appropriately called "Privacy," was spotted docked at a yacht club in the Hamptons ahead of next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, Page Six reports. Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club, where the triple-decker boat was reportedly seen, is about 30 miles from Shinnecock Hills, near the eastern point of Long Island.

Calls to the yacht club to confirm Woods's arrival were not immediately returned to GOLF.com.

According to Page Six sources, Woods will stay on the yacht during the tournament, which is what he also did in 2006. That year he rolled up to the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in the 155-foot craft, which has a gym, jacuzzi, and seven bedrooms, according to The New York Times.