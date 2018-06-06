FedEx St. Jude Classic viewer's guide: DJ, Phil tune up for U.S. Open; Berger goes for three-peat

By Kiley Bense
Wednesday, June 06, 2018

In the FedEx St. Jude Classic's last run as a regular PGA Tour event in Memphis, Tenn., defending champ Daniel Berger will try to win the tournament for a record three consecutive times. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and John Daly (sponsor's exemption) are also in the field.

Mickelson always plays the week before a major, and the U.S. Open, taking place next week at Shinnecock Hills, is no exception. This is his fifth appearance in a row at the St. Jude. Joaquin Niemann, the 19-year-old phenom from Chile who contended last week at the Memorial, is playing as well.

Next year the Memphis event will be the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking the place of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

What: FedEx St. Jude Classic
Where: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
When: Thursday-Sunday, June 7-10
Defending champion: Daniel Berger (10 under, 270)
Purse: $6.6 million ($1.188 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

NOTABLE TEE TIMES (Thurs./Fri.)

(For complete tee times, click here.)

8:40 a.m./1:40 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, William McGirt
8:50 a.m./1:50 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Luke List
1:10 p.m./8:10 a.m. John Daly, Cameron Tringale, Charlie Beljan
1:50 p.m./8:50 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Austin Cook

Dustin Johnson finished T8 last week at the Memorial. He tees off at 1:50 p.m. in Memphis on Thursday.

Getty Images

