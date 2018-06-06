Police release details on crash involving Bud Cauley

PGA Tour pro Bud Cauley, pictured here during the 2017 PGA Championship.
Getty Images
By AP NEWS
Wednesday, June 06, 2018

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Police have released more details about the crash that injured PGA Tour player Bud Cauley and three others in Ohio.

A report released Tuesday by Dublin police shows 37-year-old David Crawford was driving at the time of the crash near Muirfield Village Golf Club Friday night that also injured former NHL Columbus Blue Jackets player James Wisniewski.

Police say the car went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went airborne before striking a large tree. The car then hit several smaller trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

Tour & News
Bud Cauley 'thankful to be alive' after 'scariest night of my life'

Cauley suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a leg fracture. He later said the accident was the "scariest night of my life."

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN