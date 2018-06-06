What is Greg Norman up to? The answer, perpetually, is a lot. But specifically next week, Norman will be on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio with the first episode of his new radio show called Attack Life Radio.

Norman is set to host the monthly show with all kinds of guests — from golfers to celebrities to businessmen, maybe even presidents — to discuss all kinds of topics. That means politics, business, leadership, entrepreneurship, etc. He joined the GOLF.com Podcast this week to discuss his plans for the show, how he'll be as an interviewer, and how he hopes to drum up a "fireside chat" type of vibe.

The first guests on the show, which debuts Monday, June 11th at 2 p.m. ET, will be Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, the two most recent U.S. Open champions. Episode 2's guest? It remains to be seen, but Norman even admitted he has a healthy rolodex. One of the names he's targeting is Shaquille O'Neal.

Beyond Shaw, Norman discussed his dream guests, the latter stages of his playing career and his friendship with Seve Ballesteros in the podcast below. You can subscribe to the GOLF.com Podcast on iTunes here.