What you need to know about Shinnecock Hills membership

By GOLF WIRE
Tuesday, June 05, 2018

Shinnecock Hills is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the U.S., located in Southampton on eastern Long Island.

Formed in 1891, it claims to be the oldest organized club in the U.S. and has long been known as an exclusive enclave for the wealthy.

So if you're looking to join or tee it up at this iconic links-style course, good luck. You'll need it.

The club is invite only, and it's books are hard to break. Little information is available regarding a list of members, initiation fees and club dues.

But if you're looking to play GOLF's fourth-ranked course in the U.S., you'll need to buddy up with one of those lucky members. Members can invite guests to play, and the guest's greens fee is reportedly $350, which is still cheaper than many high-end, destination public courses. Caddies are also required.

USGA/John Mummert

