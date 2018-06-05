Could ‘Jeep golf’ drive more millenials to the game? This course hopes so

You've heard of disc golf, speed golf, foot golf. What about jeep golf? One course in Maryland is betting that yet another unconventional approach to the game will entice younger players to book tee times.

Deer Run Jeep Golf Course was sitting abandoned before Justin Hearne decided to turn it into a new kind of attraction, Delmarva Now reports. The new course has nine holes and players use jeeps instead of golf carts to get around. If you don't have a jeep of your own, you can rent one at the course.

“We’re offering something that only takes about two hours, but you still get to have fun with your vehicle and the golf all wrapped up into one with the family,” Hearne said. The course's owner, Ed Colbert, Hearne's father-in-law, said though the emphasis was on creating a family-friendly experience, their ultimate goal was to attract golfers in their 20s and 30s. “We know now, the market for a championship golf course isn’t good down here,” he said. “There’s a lot of courses that have closed, so the idea of really going after the millennials … that is what we’re going to push.”