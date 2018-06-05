No event allows amateurs and professionals to compete for an elite prize quite like the U.S. Open. Every year, a handful of the game's best amateurs take their turn teeing it up alongside some of the best in the world, and this year at Shinnecock Hills will be no different.

This year’s crop of amateurs includes some seasoned mid-am players, some elite college players, even an NHL ref (that's Garret Rank), but all of them will be gunning to at least make the cut. Last year at Erin Hills, two amateurs made the cut — Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ — out of a total of 14.

This year there is many more. Below is the long list of 23 amateurs who have qualified to tee it up at Shinnecock:

Harry Ellis — Senior (Florida State), honorable mention All-American, won British Amateur

Noah Goodwin — U.S. Junior amateur champion, commited to play at SMU

Matt Parziale — U.S. Mid-amateur champion

Doug Ghim — U.S. Amateur runner-up, Ben Hogan Award winner, low amateur at 2018 Masters

Kristoffer Reitan — 27th ranked amateur in the world

Luis Gagne — Junior (LSU), 2017 honorable mention All-American

Tyler Strafaci — Sophomore (Georgia Tech), advanced from local qualifying, then through a 6-for-1 playoff at sectional qualifying

Garrett Rank — 31 years old, NHL referee

Stewart Hagestad — 2016 U.S. Mid-amateur champ, low amateur at 2017 Masters

Theo Humphrey — Senior (LSU), SEC Player of the Year

Ryan Lumsden — two-time first-team All-Big Ten (Northwestern)

Will Grimmer — Junior (Ohio State), qualified for 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Timothy Wiseman — Junior (Ball State), survived 3-for-2 playoff with Tour player Corey Connors

Braden Thornberry — Senior (Ole Miss), 11 career NCAA wins, 2017 NCAA champion

Jacob Bergeron — Freshman (LSU), 47th ranked amateur in the world

Philip Barbaree — Sophomore (LSU), 196th ranked amateur in the world

Chun An Yu — Sophomore (ASU), 33rd ranked amateur in the world

Shintaro Ban — Senior (UNLV), finalist for Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year award

Rhett Rasmussen — Freshman (BYU), 19 years old, 332nd ranked amateur in the world

Franklin Huang — Senior (Stanford), two-time honorable mention All-American