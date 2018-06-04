U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying live blog: Scott, Stricker, Horschel and others looking for their shot at Shinnecock

Shinnecock Hills awaits for the sectional qualifiers working their way through competition Monday. 
By Sean Zak
Monday, June 04, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Open field becomes a lot clearer today as sectional qualifying takes place all over the country, and even other portions of the world.

Ten sites in America will crown qualifiers in addition to one site in England and one (already completed) site in Japan. The golf nerd will recognize a lot of names competing for a shot at Shinnecock, but even the typical golf fan will see a lot of names they know. Take these next two tweets for example.

In addition to Stricker, Scott, Horschel and many other big-name pros, below is a list of notables looking to qualify, and their qualifying location:

Walton Heath, Surrey, England:
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston
Padraig Harrington
Lee Westwood
Chase Koepka

Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla:
Alex Cjeka
Robert Allenby
Sam Saunders
Cameron Tringale

Ansley Golf Club, Roswell, Ga.:
Stephan Jaegar
DJ Trahan
Jason Bohn

Canoe Brook CC, Summit, N.J.:

Johnson Wagner
Stewart Hagestad
Abraham Ancer
Jack Druga (Shinnecock Hills Head Pro)

Woodmont CC, Rockville, Md:
Jason Gore
Billy Hurley
Julian Etulian
Steve Wheatcroft

Brookside Golf & CC/ Lakes Golf & CC, Columbus, Ohio:
Harold Varner
Keegan Bradley
Stewart Cink
JJ Spaun
Ollie Schniederjans
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Danny Lee
Brian Gay
Ted Potter Jr.
Nick Watney
Kelly Craft
Talor Gooch
David Lingmerth
Kevin Tway
Spencer Levin
CT Pan
Adam Scott
Grayson Murray
Robert Streb
Tom Hoge
Aaron Baddeley
Ryan Armour
Shubhankar Sharma
Patrick Rodgers
Ryan Moore
Andrew Landry
Daniel Summerhays
Beau Hossler
Shane Lowry
Jamie Lovemark
Vijay Singh
Patton Kizzire
Curtis Luck
Joaquin Niemann

Miami Valley, Springfield, Ohio:
Brian Stuard
Dylan Meyer
James Hahn
Zac Blair
Doc Redman

Ridgeway CC/ Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn.:
Sam Ryder
Tom Lovelady
Nick Taylor
Peter Malnati
JJ Henry
Sam Burns
Geoff Ogilvy
Robert Garrigus
Shawn Stefani
Michael Kim
Cody Gribble
Scott Brown
Mackenzie Hughes
Aaron Wise
Harris English
David Hearn
Steve Stricker
JB Holmes
Ken Duke
Dominic Bozzelli
Scott Stallings
Matt Every
Troy Merritt
Austin Cook
Chris Kirk
Matt Jones
Norman Xiong
Billy Horschel
Hunter Mahan
Scott Piercy
Wesley Bryan
Blayne Barber

Shadow Hawk GC, Richmond, Tex.:
Cameron Champ
Steven Bowditch
Matthew Wolff
Angel Cabrera

Portland GC, Portland, Ore.:
Andres Gonzales
Mike Weir
Gipper Finau

Lake Merced/Olympic Club, Daly City, Calif.:
Kevin Sutherland
Max Homa

