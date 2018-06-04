The 2018 U.S. Open field becomes a lot clearer today as sectional qualifying takes place all over the country, and even other portions of the world.

Ten sites in America will crown qualifiers in addition to one site in England and one (already completed) site in Japan. The golf nerd will recognize a lot of names competing for a shot at Shinnecock, but even the typical golf fan will see a lot of names they know. Take these next two tweets for example.

Welcome to golf’s longest day from Colonial Country Club. Steve Stricker, Norman Xiong, Billy Horschel, Davis Love III and Harris English are just a few of the names trying to punch their ticket to the @usopengolf via Sectionals. pic.twitter.com/1srOQX9dd4 — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) June 4, 2018

Well, Adam Scott is hitting balls on the range at Brookside. Getting ready for US open sectional qualifying — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) June 4, 2018

In addition to Stricker, Scott, Horschel and many other big-name pros, below is a list of notables looking to qualify, and their qualifying location:

Walton Heath, Surrey, England:

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Padraig Harrington

Lee Westwood

Chase Koepka

Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla:

Alex Cjeka

Robert Allenby

Sam Saunders

Cameron Tringale

Ansley Golf Club, Roswell, Ga.:

Stephan Jaegar

DJ Trahan

Jason Bohn

Canoe Brook CC, Summit, N.J.:

Johnson Wagner

Stewart Hagestad

Abraham Ancer

Jack Druga (Shinnecock Hills Head Pro)

Woodmont CC, Rockville, Md:

Jason Gore

Billy Hurley

Julian Etulian

Steve Wheatcroft

Brookside Golf & CC/ Lakes Golf & CC, Columbus, Ohio:

Harold Varner

Keegan Bradley

Stewart Cink

JJ Spaun

Ollie Schniederjans

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Danny Lee

Brian Gay

Ted Potter Jr.

Nick Watney

Kelly Craft

Talor Gooch

David Lingmerth

Kevin Tway

Spencer Levin

CT Pan

Adam Scott

Grayson Murray

Robert Streb

Tom Hoge

Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Armour

Shubhankar Sharma

Patrick Rodgers

Ryan Moore

Andrew Landry

Daniel Summerhays

Beau Hossler

Shane Lowry

Jamie Lovemark

Vijay Singh

Patton Kizzire

Curtis Luck

Joaquin Niemann

Miami Valley, Springfield, Ohio:

Brian Stuard

Dylan Meyer

James Hahn

Zac Blair

Doc Redman

Ridgeway CC/ Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn.:

Sam Ryder

Tom Lovelady

Nick Taylor

Peter Malnati

JJ Henry

Sam Burns

Geoff Ogilvy

Robert Garrigus

Shawn Stefani

Michael Kim

Cody Gribble

Scott Brown

Mackenzie Hughes

Aaron Wise

Harris English

David Hearn

Steve Stricker

JB Holmes

Ken Duke

Dominic Bozzelli

Scott Stallings

Matt Every

Troy Merritt

Austin Cook

Chris Kirk

Matt Jones

Norman Xiong

Billy Horschel

Hunter Mahan

Scott Piercy

Wesley Bryan

Blayne Barber

Shadow Hawk GC, Richmond, Tex.:

Cameron Champ

Steven Bowditch

Matthew Wolff

Angel Cabrera

Portland GC, Portland, Ore.:

Andres Gonzales

Mike Weir

Gipper Finau