Police called after a man was beaten with a putter on Oklahoma golf course

An argument on a golf course in Oklahoma got ugly, escalating to the point that one man was sent to the hospital tyo receive three staples and 10 stitches in his head, according to local news reports.

The incident occurred at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond, Okla. and began as a dispute between a single player and a foursome. The 55-year-old victim was allegedly attacked by 72-year-old William Hickman and 67-year-old Eddie Aday, a volunteer at the course. A spokesperson for the police department said that one of the men attacked with a putter.

The two men were later charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"We don't normally have assault with a dangerous weapon calls at the golf course," the spokesperson said of the fight.