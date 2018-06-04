Patrick Cantlay turned in another strong performance at the Memorial, finishing fourth and notching his third top 10 in his last five starts, but he also gained some attention for a less desirable reason.

Cantlay's pace of play isn't exactly speedy. Let's just call it deliberate. CBS Sports analyst Nick Faldo even brought it up several times during the Sunday telecast, at one point saying, "You'll have time to go make a coffee or double espresso before he hits the ball."

Cantlay was in the final threesome with Bryson DeChambeau and Kyle Stanley, and their group was put on the clock at least once, which happened on the 13th hole.

One video shared on Twitter showed Cantlay looking at the pin 13 times during an address. He was also sluggish standing over several putts. A couple of videos are posted below, as are some (of the many) tweets from the Twittersphere.

CANTLAY w/ 13 looks at the pin at address.



no wonder the shot had bad luck. pic.twitter.com/TYSN41nCBF — Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) June 3, 2018

I refuse to watch the rest of @MemorialGolf if Patrick Cantlay is in contention all day. Something needs to be done about pace of play on tour. — Ryan Scheidt (@rscheidt_27) June 3, 2018

Please pga tour stop showing Patrick cantlay it is annoying



Thank you #Pgatour #MemorialTournament — FALS (@falsm88) June 2, 2018

I think I could play an entire hole in the time it takes Patrick Cantlay to hit one shot. pic.twitter.com/XAQWbEMW0A — Ian Solomon (@TheIanSolomon) June 3, 2018

Don't think I've seen any pro golfer stand over the ball/shuffle his feet/waggle over a ball as long as Patrick Cantlay since early-2000s Sergio. Hit the darn ball, Patrick! #PGATour #theMemorial pic.twitter.com/y42TSgW0eJ — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) June 3, 2018

My lord it is so painful to watch Patrick Cantlay play. Put that guy on the clock please..... sheesh. — Chandler Gann (@cjgann7) June 3, 2018