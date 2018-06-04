'Painful to watch': Patrick Cantlay's slow pace riles up social media (and Nick Faldo)

7:13 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Tiger's chances at U.S. Open, two-hole playoff format debuts
The Tour Confidential team assesses whether Woods will be competitive at Shinnecock and takes a look at the new two-hole playoff format that debuted at the U.S. Women's Open.
By Josh Berhow
Monday, June 04, 2018

Patrick Cantlay turned in another strong performance at the Memorial, finishing fourth and notching his third top 10 in his last five starts, but he also gained some attention for a less desirable reason.

Cantlay's pace of play isn't exactly speedy. Let's just call it deliberate. CBS Sports analyst Nick Faldo even brought it up several times during the Sunday telecast, at one point saying, "You'll have time to go make a coffee or double espresso before he hits the ball."

Cantlay was in the final threesome with Bryson DeChambeau and Kyle Stanley, and their group was put on the clock at least once, which happened on the 13th hole.

One video shared on Twitter showed Cantlay looking at the pin 13 times during an address. He was also sluggish standing over several putts. A couple of videos are posted below, as are some (of the many) tweets from the Twittersphere.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN