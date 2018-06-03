Tiger Woods closes Memorial Tournament with even-par 72

Tiger Woods started the final day of the Memorial Tournament five shots off the lead but was never able to gain enough ground to scare the 54-hole leaders.

Woods closed with an even-par 72 on Sunday, putting him at nine under for the tournament and tied for 23rd place. The final round of the Memorial was pushed up several hours due to thunderstorms forecasted to hit the area Sunday afternoon. Threesomes went off both tees between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Woods birdied the par-4 opening hole and added another birdie on the 5th, making the turn in two under. But a couple of mistakes piled up on the back nine.

He missed a three-footer for par on 10 but rebounded with a birdie on 11. Bogeys on 13 (O.B. off the tee) and 16 (three-putt) closed his round.

Woods's next start is the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in two weeks.

"I had some chances to shoot some good rounds this week," Woods said. "Overall my game is where it needs to be heading into the U.S. Open, which is a positive."