PURSE: Memorial Tournament payout breakdown and winner's check

Memorial Tournament payout breakdown and winner's check

By GOLF WIRE
Sunday, June 03, 2018

Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament not only attracts a big-name field, but it also hands out a sizable winner's check.

The winner of the Memorial at Muirfield Village brings home $1.602 million, and second place receives $961,200. Third place gets $605,200.

The payout breakdown for the top 70 is below.

1. $1.602 million
2. $961,200
3. $605,200
4. $427,200
5. $356,000
6. $320,400
7. $298,150
8. $275,900
9. $258,100
10. $240,300
11. $222,500
12. $204,700
13. $186,900
14. $169,100
15. $160,200
16. $151,300
17. $142,400
18. $133,500
19. $124,600
20. $115,700
21. $106,800
22. $99,680
23. $92,560
24. $85,440
25. $78,320
26. $71,200
27. $68,530
28. $65,860
29. $63,190
30. $60,520
31. $57,850
32. $55,180
33. $52,510
34. $50,285
35. $48,060
36. $45,835
37. $43,610
38. $41,830
39. $40,050
40. $38,270
41. $36,490
42. $34,710
43. $32,930
44. $31,150
45. $29,370
46. $27,590
47. $25,810
48. $24,386
49. $23,140
50. $22,428
51. $21,894
52. $21,360
53. $21,004
54. $20,648
55. $20,470
56. $20,292
57. $20,114
58. $19,936
59. $19,758
60. $19,580
61. $19,402
62. $19,224
63. $19,046
64. $18,868
65. $18,690
66. $18,512
67. $18,334
68. $18,156
69. $17,978
70. $17,800

