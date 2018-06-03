Ariya Jutanugarn blows seven-shot lead at the turn, wins U.S. Women's Open title in playoff

Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, June 03, 2018

Ariya Jutanugarn was cruising at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek, Ala., and then everything fell apart.

Jutanugarn held the 54-hole lead and made the turn on Sunday with a seven-stroke advantage, shooting a four-under 32 on the front, but it soon disappeared. She made a triple-bogey 7 on the 10th and bogeyed the 12th. She birdied 16 but fell back with a bogey on 17, and then needed to par the 18th to win. After finding the fairway with an iron off the tee, Jutanugarn's approach found the green-side bunker. She blasted out and missed her mid-range putt and tapped in for a one-over 73.

Hyo-Joo Kim shot 67 Sunday in the group ahead of Jutanugarn, and she'll take on Jutanugarn in a playoff to decide the women's national championship.

They'll play a two-hole sudden death playoff and proceed to sudden death play if still tied afterward. (UPDATE: Jutanugarn won on the fourth playoff hole.)

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN