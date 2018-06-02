5 things to know about Joaquin Niemann

Who is Joaquin Niemann, the 19-year-old from Chile who is currently leading the 2018 Memorial Tournament? Here's what you need to know.

1. Before he turned professional in April 2018, Niemann was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world.

2. In his PGA Tour debut at the Valero Texas Open in April, Niemann finished sixth, closing out the tournament with a Sunday 67.

3. He also played in this year's Masters, though he missed the cut. A victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship won his spot at Augusta.

4. When he turned professional this spring, he forfeited his exemptions into the U.S. Open and the British Open as an amateur.

5. According to his profile for the PGA Tour website, the phenom won 23 events as an amateur.