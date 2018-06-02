Bud Cauley is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident Friday night after missing the cut at the Memorial, according to a Golf Channel report.

Cauley's management firm IMG told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that Cauley is in a local hospital recovering and receiving treatment for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured lower left leg. The report stated that the accident occured around 11 p.m.

According to his agency IMG, @BudCauley was a passenger in a car accident last night in Dublin, OH. Cauley is in a Columbus hospital with 5 broken right ribs, a collapsed right lung and a fractured lower left leg. Uncertain how long Cauley will be hospitalized. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 2, 2018

Cauley shot 77-76 to miss the cut at the Memorial. He has now withdrawn from Monday's U.S. Open qualifier, which he was scheduled to play in Memphis, Tenn.