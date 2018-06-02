Bud Cauley hospitalized after car accident Friday night in Ohio

Bud Cauley was hospitalized after a car accident Friday night.
Getty Images
By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, June 02, 2018

Bud Cauley is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident Friday night after missing the cut at the Memorial, according to a Golf Channel report.

Cauley's management firm IMG told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that Cauley is in a local hospital recovering and receiving treatment for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured lower left leg. The report stated that the accident occured around 11 p.m.

Cauley shot 77-76 to miss the cut at the Memorial. He has now withdrawn from Monday's U.S. Open qualifier, which he was scheduled to play in Memphis, Tenn.

Tour & News

