How to watch Memorial final round: Tee times adjusted due to weather

Joaquin Niemann is among those chasing Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament.
Getty Images
By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, June 02, 2018

Tee times for the final round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament have been pushed up due to the threat of inclement weather. Play will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the leaders teeing off at 9:30 a.m. Players will go off in threesomes and begin off the 1st and 10th tees.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel and CBS will show a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage of the action.

8:30-10:45 a.m. — Golf Channel (live)

12-2:15 p.m. — Golf Channel (taped)

2:30 p.m.-finish — CBS (taped)

Live streaming

Live streaming coverage of the final round will be available on GolfChannel.com, CBSSports.com and PGA Tour Live.

7:30-finish — Featured coverage on PGA Tour Live (live)

8:30-10:45 a.m. — GolfChannel.com (live)

11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — CBSSports.com (live)

Tour & News
Bryson DeChambeau leads by one shot heading to final round of Memorial
Tee times

The final four threesomes are below:

9:00 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, David Lingmerth

9:10 a.m. — Whee Kim, Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes

9:20 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, B.H. An, Justin Rose

9:30 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley

A complete list of tee times can be found HERE.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN