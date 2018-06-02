Tee times for the final round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament have been pushed up due to the threat of inclement weather. Play will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the leaders teeing off at 9:30 a.m. Players will go off in threesomes and begin off the 1st and 10th tees.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel and CBS will show a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage of the action.

8:30-10:45 a.m. — Golf Channel (live)

12-2:15 p.m. — Golf Channel (taped)

2:30 p.m.-finish — CBS (taped)

Live streaming

Live streaming coverage of the final round will be available on GolfChannel.com, CBSSports.com and PGA Tour Live.

7:30-finish — Featured coverage on PGA Tour Live (live)

8:30-10:45 a.m. — GolfChannel.com (live)

11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — CBSSports.com (live)

The final four threesomes are below:

9:00 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, David Lingmerth

9:10 a.m. — Whee Kim, Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes

9:20 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, B.H. An, Justin Rose

9:30 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley

A complete list of tee times can be found HERE.