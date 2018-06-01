Tiger Woods was disappointed when his tee shot at the par-5 11th hole faded into the right rough, forcing him to lay up. It turned out okay.

From 95 yards, Woods hit a low, flighted wedge that landed just past the pin on the right before spinning back down the slope towards the hole. When it disappeared into the cup, the crowd went wild. Several were jumping up and down as Woods raised his arms in the fairway and threw a celebratory fist pump.

Three front-nine birdies plus the big-bird eagle 3 sent Woods to five under for the day (and for the tournament), keeping him well within striking distance of the lead.