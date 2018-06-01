DUBLIN, Ohio - Tiger Woods's second round at the Memorial Tournament got off to an inauspicious start Friday afternoon: after his birdie putt at No. 1 slid four feet past the hole, his effort for par barely scared the cup.

It would get better from there.

At No. 3, Woods caught a break when his approach shot bounded off a knob just long of the green and spun back to five feet, which he converted.

The wry smile from Tiger.



He'll take the bounce and the birdie. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6VltzVrq1t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2018

Woods kept the good times rolling through the rest of Muirfield Village's scorable front nine. After missing the par-5 5th long and right, he judged a lag putt from the fairway to near perfection, leaving just a kick-in for birdie. He made things slightly harder on himself at No. 7, flying his approach into the back bunker at the par 5. But that was no problem, either: Woods perfectly nipped his approach from the sand, which rolled out nearly into the hole.

This is some touch from Tiger.



He has 3 birdies in 5 holes.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/TbfrmzKcCm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2018

At No. 9, Woods pulled his two-iron tee shot left of the fairway but caught a fortunate break: the ball caromed off an overhanging limb and redirected into the fairway. He took full advantage, lofting his approach shot over the water and bunker guarding the far left pin before settling 15 feet away. His putt up the hill slowed and turned just left-to-right, falling in the center of the cup.

Tiger's turning it around.



First 7 holes: +4

Next 21 holes: -7#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/VaNm3aQcz3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2018

Woods barely missed from 12 feet at No. 10, then over-cut his driver off the 11th tee, a mistake that forced him to lay up on the reachable par 5. No matter: Woods holed that one from 95 yards, spinning his wedge off the back slope and into the cup.

How's this for a follow-up: Woods's very next shot hit the flag, too. He stiffed his tee shot at the par-3 12th, grazing the flag before settling to 6 feet.

Tiger's next shot after the hole-out?



He's HITS the flag! Dialed-in. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/DA94GVdVfZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2018

That's when Tour staff made the announcement that play would be suspended. Woods took a careful look at his putt but ultimately headed into the clubhouse, leaving his birdie attempt until the rain clears.

Through 11 holes, Woods's numbers are impressive: he hit 6 of 9 fairways and 10 of 11 greens, taking 16 putts through 10 holes. Play is expected to resume shortly after 5 p.m. local time, but because players were pulled from the course they will be allowed to warm up again.

Woods isn't the only one making it rain at Muirfield: Kyle Stanley leads at 10 under after five Friday birdies of his own, with Bryson DeChambeau and Joaqiun Niemann each one shot back.