DUBLIN, Ohio — Lucas Glover insisted it was "just another round" after opening with a 67 in his return to PGA Tour competition Thursday afternoon at the Memorial. "I mean, it's nothing different," he said after the round. "I've played here a bunch, I've played a lot of golf, and just wanted to play well and have a good attitude. That was the mindset today."

Thursday marked the three-time PGA Tour winner's first round in the public eye since a May 13 incident at the Players Championship that resulted in the arrest of his wife, who was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.

At the Memorial, Glover ensured that there would be plenty of golf to talk about, too. He carded six birdies and stayed bogey-free until his 18th hole, shooting 5-under 67 to share fifth place after day one. As for the rest of it?

"I'm going to stay away from that stuff," he said after the round. "I made some statements the last couple weeks. I'm just going to have to refer to that stuff and I would prefer to talk about today, if that's okay."

Glover's focus was on the golf after his first round at the Memorial. Getty Images

The most recent statement Glover referred to came Monday and asked for privacy:

"After a few weeks away, I am looking forward to playing in The Memorial. My family and I are very appreciative of the support that we've received. We again ask for the continued respect for our privacy as we work through this process."

Glover was more verbose when it came to his impressive on-course play: he made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine to get to six under, though he rued his closing bogey. "It's one of those things, we say it doesn't matter anymore than the first one, but it sure feels like it when you go to sleep on it." He discussed playing at Muirfield Village versus his home at the Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla., both courses home to Jack Nicklaus, though he admitted he hasn't "had the nerve to ask him anything yet" when it comes to advice.

But when it came to more personal questions, Glover was succinct. Does the golf course feel like a sanctuary, he was asked? "Sometimes." Was it more difficult to prepare for this tournament? "Nope, they're all hard." Glover returns to the course Friday morning for his 7:42 a.m. tee time.

Krista Glover has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She has been released on $2,500 bond and has a pre-trial hearing set for June 22.