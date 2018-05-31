WATCH: Tiger Woods makes three straight birdies in Round 1 at Memorial

After getting off to a rough start on Thursday at Muirfield Village (he was four over through seven holes and finished the front nine at three over), Tiger Woods fought back with back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5,6 and 7. The charge brought Woods to even par for the day and T37 on the leaderboard.

Watch footage of Woods's birdies on No. 6 and 7 below:

Fighting back.



Tiger was +4 and is now back to Even.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8MsagLiAag — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 31, 2018

Woods saved par on No. 9 to shoot an even 72 for the day: