WATCH: Tiger Woods makes three straight birdies in Round 1 at Memorial

Tiger Woods puitts for birdie on the 7th hole during the first round of the Memorial at Muirfield Village.
By Kiley Bense
Thursday, May 31, 2018

After getting off to a rough start on Thursday at Muirfield Village (he was four over through seven holes and finished the front nine at three over), Tiger Woods fought back with back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5,6 and 7. The charge brought Woods to even par for the day and T37 on the leaderboard.

Watch footage of Woods's birdies on No. 6 and 7 below: 

Woods saved par on No. 9 to shoot an even 72 for the day:

