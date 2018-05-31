The highest score ever at a U.S. Open is a real doozy

The U.S. Open prides itself on being the toughest test in golf. It should come as no surprise that the highest score in U.S. Open history is a whopper.

The record belongs to J.D. Tucker, who fired a – wait for it – 157 in the opening round of the 1898 U.S. Open at Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Mass. Tucker went back out that same afternoon for Round 2 and managed to cut 57 shots off his total, but wisely withdrew from the event after a two-round total of 257. Tucker can take heart that the course played tough that year – the average score was a 90.97 (thanks partly to J.D., of course!). The winner that year, Fred Herd, shot rounds of 84, 85, 75 and 84. A different era, indeed.

The highest second-round score in U.S. Open history is a 106 by W.E. Stoddard, which he fired at the 1899 Open at Baltimore Country Club.

The highest third- and fourth-round scores belong to the same man, one year apart. O. McCammon carded a 110 in Round 3 in 1898 – the same year Tucker set his unbreakable all-time record. In the final round in 1899, which was held the same afternoon after Stoddard's ignominious Round 3 (back then the tournament was staged in two 36-hole days), McCammon came home in 116.

It's hard to imagine any of today's competitors failing to break 100. The last player to hit triple digits at the Open was Walter Ratto, who shot 100 on the button in the opening round at Colonial in 1941.