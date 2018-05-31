Girls golf in Delaware continues its streak of dominance at the high school state golf championships. This year five of the top six finishers were girls, including the winner, Phoebe Brinker, who takes home the trophy for the second time in three years. Brinker's 2016 victory marked the first time a girl had won the co-ed tournament in its more than 40 years of history. The 2017 winner was Esther Park, a junior from Wilmington.

Brinker is currently ranked 62 in the world by the American Junior Golf Association. Last year, she and two other girls from Delaware (Esther Park and Jennifer Cleary, who finished fifth and sixth in this week's event) traveled to Santa Fe to compete in the USGA's Women's State Team Championship, where they placed second as a team. Brinker came in second individually.

We're betting this is not the last we've heard of this talented group of golfers.