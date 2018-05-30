Who has won the most U.S. Open championships in history?

Bobby Jones poses for photographers at Winged Foot Golf Club in 1929, after the first round of the tournament he went on to win.
Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Which golfer has the most U.S. Open titles to his or her name? Open the record books to take a peek at which players have triumphed at the U.S. Open multiple times, and you'll see quite a few familiar names. For both men and women, the record is an astonishing four victories. Only a few years after the tournament's founding, Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open three times consecutively, another record.

The men's U.S. Open has been held annually since 1895, with the exception of the war years from 1917-1918 and 1942-1945. In the decades since its beginnings, four men have won the U.S. Open four times. Two others have won it three times each.

Men's

Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905)
Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930)
Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953)
Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980)
Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990)
Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008)

Women's

First played in 1946, the Women's U.S. Open is the oldest of the LPGA's major championships. Two women, Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright, hold the record for most U.S. Open titles.

Betsy Rawls (1951, 1953, 1957, 1960)
Mickey Wright (1958, 1959, 1961, 1964)
Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1948, 1950, 1954)
Susie Maxwell Berning (1968, 1972, 1973)
Hollis Stacy (1977, 1978, 1984)
Annika Sorenstam (1995, 1996, 2006)

