5 things to know about U.S. Women's Open host Shoal Creek

Shoal Creek is located just outside of Birmingham in Shoal Creek, Ala. Here are 5 things to know about the 2018 U.S. Women's Open host.

1. The club made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it hosted the PGA Championship in 1990, just six years after hosting the PGA for the first time in 1984. Shoal Creek founder Hall Thompson explained the club's admissions policy to a reporter by saying, "I think we've said that we don't discriminate in every other area except the blacks." The comment ignited a firestrom of controversy, which resulted in the creation of an anti-discrimination policy for private clubs wishing to host events run by the PGA Tour, PGA of American and the USGA.

2. Jack Nicklaus was only 35 years old — and had yet to design a U.S. course on his own — when Hall Thompson hired him as Shoal Creek's designer in 1975.

The majestic 18th hole at Shoal Creek. Russell Kirk

3. Thanks to an inclusive membership policy that was instituted after the PGA Championship debacle, former U.S. secretary of state Condoleezza Rice is a member of the club.

4. The U.S. Women's Open is the third USGA championship held at Shoal Creek. The also club hosted the 1986 U.S. Amateur and the 2008 U.S. Junior Amateur, and from 2011-2015, the Regions Tradition (one of the Champion's tour's five majors) called Shoal Creek home.

5. All 18 greens were rebuilt to adhere to USGA major championship specifications, and six were reloacted in preparation for this week's championship. Despite the deluge of rain the course has received over the past week, drainage isn't expected to be a problem, thanks to the greens' new sand bases.