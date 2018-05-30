It wasn't that long ago when Tiger Woods struggled around the greens, but boy are those days over.

During his pro-am round at the Memorial on Wednesday, Woods flashed some more of his short-game magic when he chipped in from the rough. Playing the 8th hole at Muirfield Village, Woods missed the green left but took a big cut and lofted his ball over the bunker and onto the green, and it rolled out into the cup.

Woods, who played the pro-am with Peyton Manning, retrieved his ball and then threw it to a girl in the gallery. Check out his shot below. He tees off alongside Jason Dufner and Justin Rose at 8:26 a.m. ET on Thursday.