The U.S. Women's Open is trying its hardest to get going down in Alabama this week; Mother Nature just isn't cooperating.

Nearly six inches of rain has fallen on Shoal Creek throughout the last week, soaking the course such that players weren't even allowed to play on Tuesday. Losing a full day of course prep is hardly the way to start your major week.

Alas, players are doing their best to get themselves ready for Thursday’s first round. Take defending champion Sung Hyun Park for example, who grabbed some time at the local Topgolf to get some cuts in.

So with rain wiping everything out today @ShoalCreekAL #USWomensOpen I figure a visit to @Topgolf #Birmingham is in order. So I wind up beside defending #USWomensOpen champ Sung Hyun Park. So, yeah. pic.twitter.com/fXIIAAr9IQ — Chris Stevenson (@CJ_Stevenson) May 29, 2018

And when you don’t have TopGolf at your disposal, roll some putts in the hotel room. Be sure to keep your dog on a leash, though, as Jessica Korda failed to do.