Topgolf and hotel putts: LPGA players adjust their U.S. Open prep to rainy conditions

Inclement weather has pushed some U.S. Women's Open entrants into abnormal preparation. 
Twitter.com/CJ_Stevenson; Instagram.com/thejessicakorda
By Sean Zak
Wednesday, May 30, 2018

The U.S. Women's Open is trying its hardest to get going down in Alabama this week; Mother Nature just isn't cooperating.

Nearly six inches of rain has fallen on Shoal Creek throughout the last week, soaking the course such that players weren't even allowed to play on Tuesday. Losing a full day of course prep is hardly the way to start your major week.

Alas, players are doing their best to get themselves ready for Thursday’s first round. Take defending champion Sung Hyun Park for example, who grabbed some time at the local Topgolf to get some cuts in.

And when you don’t have TopGolf at your disposal, roll some putts in the hotel room. Be sure to keep your dog on a leash, though, as Jessica Korda failed to do.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN