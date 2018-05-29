For the second straight year, the winner of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open will take home $900,000 as first prize, in addition to the U.S. Open trophy, of course. With a total purse of $5 million, the event holds by far the biggest purse in women's golf, and it holds that distinction by more than $1 million. It will all be decided this week down at Shoal Creek in Alabama, with the first round kicking off Thursday.

The biggest names in women's golf will be there, but who will take that precious check? Our Josh Sens previewed the event with the top names to watch here. Check out the full list of payouts below:

1st: $900,000

2nd: $540,000

3rd: $344,957

4th: $241,814

5th: $201,408

6th: $178,585

7th: $161,002

8th: $144,196

9th: $130,503

10th: $119,869

11th: $109,392

12th: $101,145

13th: $94,246

14th: $86,984

15th: $80,760

16th: $75,573

17th: $71,423

18th: $67,274

19th: $63,124

20th: $58,975

21st: $55,396

22nd: $51,817

23rd: $48,342

24th: $45,126

25th: $42,325

26th: $39,939

27th: $38,123

28th: $36,515

29th: $34,959

30th: $33,403

31st: $31,847

32nd: $30,291

33rd: $28,735

34th: $27,335

35th: $26,193

36th: $25,052

37th: $23,963

38th: $22,926

39th: $21,888

40th: $20,851

41st: $19,824

42nd: $18,776

43rd: $17,739

44th: $16,701

45th: $15,664

46th: $14,730

47th: $13,797

48th: $12,915

49th: $12,396

50th: $11,878