For the second straight year, the winner of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open will take home $900,000 as first prize, in addition to the U.S. Open trophy, of course. With a total purse of $5 million, the event holds by far the biggest purse in women's golf, and it holds that distinction by more than $1 million. It will all be decided this week down at Shoal Creek in Alabama, with the first round kicking off Thursday.
The biggest names in women's golf will be there, but who will take that precious check? Our Josh Sens previewed the event with the top names to watch here. Check out the full list of payouts below:
1st: $900,000
2nd: $540,000
3rd: $344,957
4th: $241,814
5th: $201,408
6th: $178,585
7th: $161,002
8th: $144,196
9th: $130,503
10th: $119,869
11th: $109,392
12th: $101,145
13th: $94,246
14th: $86,984
15th: $80,760
16th: $75,573
17th: $71,423
18th: $67,274
19th: $63,124
20th: $58,975
21st: $55,396
22nd: $51,817
23rd: $48,342
24th: $45,126
25th: $42,325
26th: $39,939
27th: $38,123
28th: $36,515
29th: $34,959
30th: $33,403
31st: $31,847
32nd: $30,291
33rd: $28,735
34th: $27,335
35th: $26,193
36th: $25,052
37th: $23,963
38th: $22,926
39th: $21,888
40th: $20,851
41st: $19,824
42nd: $18,776
43rd: $17,739
44th: $16,701
45th: $15,664
46th: $14,730
47th: $13,797
48th: $12,915
49th: $12,396
50th: $11,878