Tiger Woods visits Shinnecock Hills in advance of U.S. Open

Tour & News
Tour Confidential: What kind of test will Shinnecock Hills be for the world's best?
In this week's Tour Confidential Ryan Asselta breaks down Shinnecock Hills, the 118th U.S. Open venue, with GOLF.com's Sean Zak and the USGA's Jeff Hall.
By Sean Zak
Tuesday, May 29, 2018

It's official, the 2018 U.S. Open is on the horizon.

Shinnecock Hills will host practice rounds for various players the next two weeks before the main event begins, the first headliner being Tiger Woods this past weekend. Woods was out at Shinnecock on Memorial Day with his caddie Joe LaCava, previewing the track that will take center stage in mid-June.

Woods will not be the only player grabbing some preview time these next few weeks. Shinnecock has gained nearly 500 yards in length from the championship tees since it last hosted the Open in 2004. Retief Goosen triumphed over Phil Mickelson to win his second career major. Woods was competitive in '04, shooting one over through 36 holes before fading on the weekend with a 73 and a 76, finishing tied for 17th.

Beyond the course length, the fairways will be much wider than in 2004. Average fairway width is expected to be 41 yards, more than 50% wider than the '04 event. The 2018 U.S. Open begins June 14.

More Tour & News

