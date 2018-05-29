Tiger Woods hasn't won since 2013, but he's playing a course he's plenty familiar with this week.
Woods, whose last event was the Players Championship (T11), headlines the field for this week's Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, a tournament Woods has won five times in his 15 starts there. He's never missed a cut and has eight top 10s. His last start at the Memorial came in 2015, when he made the cut but was derailed by a disastrous 85 on Saturday.
Woods is grouped with Justin Rose and Jason Dufner for the first two rounds. They tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET on the 10th tee on Thursday, and their Friday start time off the 1st tee is 1:16 p.m. Dufner is the defending Memorial champion after beating Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three last year, and Rose is coming off a win at the Fort Worth Invitational on Sunday.
Other marquee groups include: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Fowler (8:15 a.m. Thursday), Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar and Louis Oosthuizen (8:37 a.m. Thursday), Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson (1:05 p.m. Thursday), and Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. Thursday).
For compete tee times, click here.
What: the Memorial Tournament
Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
When: Thursday-Sunday, May 31-June 3
Defending champion: Jason Dufner (13 under, 275)
Purse: $8.9 million ($1.602 million winner)
TV SCHEDULE
Thursday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 12-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 15)
1st — $1.602 million
2nd — $961,200
3rd — $605,200
4th — $427,200
5th — $356,000
6th — $320,400
7th — $298,150
8th — $275,900
9th — $258,100
10th — $240,300
11th — $222,500
12th — $204,700
13th — $186,900
14th — $169,100
15th — $160,200