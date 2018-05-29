Tiger Woods hasn't won since 2013, but he's playing a course he's plenty familiar with this week.

Woods, whose last event was the Players Championship (T11), headlines the field for this week's Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, a tournament Woods has won five times in his 15 starts there. He's never missed a cut and has eight top 10s. His last start at the Memorial came in 2015, when he made the cut but was derailed by a disastrous 85 on Saturday.

Woods is grouped with Justin Rose and Jason Dufner for the first two rounds. They tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET on the 10th tee on Thursday, and their Friday start time off the 1st tee is 1:16 p.m. Dufner is the defending Memorial champion after beating Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three last year, and Rose is coming off a win at the Fort Worth Invitational on Sunday.

Tiger Woods, Jason Dufner and Justin Rose are grouped together for the first 36 holes at the Memorial. Getty Images

Other marquee groups include: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Fowler (8:15 a.m. Thursday), Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar and Louis Oosthuizen (8:37 a.m. Thursday), Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson (1:05 p.m. Thursday), and Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. Thursday).

For compete tee times, click here.

What: the Memorial Tournament

Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

When: Thursday-Sunday, May 31-June 3

Defending champion: Jason Dufner (13 under, 275)

Purse: $8.9 million ($1.602 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 12-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 15)

1st — $1.602 million

2nd — $961,200

3rd — $605,200

4th — $427,200

5th — $356,000

6th — $320,400

7th — $298,150

8th — $275,900

9th — $258,100

10th — $240,300

11th — $222,500

12th — $204,700

13th — $186,900

14th — $169,100

15th — $160,200