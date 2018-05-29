Viewer's guide: Tiger, Dufner, Rose threesome among star-studded Memorial groupings

6:30 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Live from Shinnecock Hills
The USGA's Jeff Hall joins GOLF.com's Ryan Asselta and Sean Zak on location at Shinnecock Hills to discuss the upcoming 118th U.S. Open.
By Josh Berhow
Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Tiger Woods hasn't won since 2013, but he's playing a course he's plenty familiar with this week.

Woods, whose last event was the Players Championship (T11), headlines the field for this week's Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, a tournament Woods has won five times in his 15 starts there. He's never missed a cut and has eight top 10s. His last start at the Memorial came in 2015, when he made the cut but was derailed by a disastrous 85 on Saturday.

Woods is grouped with Justin Rose and Jason Dufner for the first two rounds. They tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET on the 10th tee on Thursday, and their Friday start time off the 1st tee is 1:16 p.m. Dufner is the defending Memorial champion after beating Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three last year, and Rose is coming off a win at the Fort Worth Invitational on Sunday.

Tiger Woods, Jason Dufner and Justin Rose are grouped together for the first 36 holes at the Memorial.

Getty Images

Other marquee groups include: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Fowler (8:15 a.m. Thursday), Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar and Louis Oosthuizen (8:37 a.m. Thursday), Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson (1:05 p.m. Thursday), and Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. Thursday).

For compete tee times, click here.

What: the Memorial Tournament
Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
When: Thursday-Sunday, May 31-June 3
Defending champion: Jason Dufner (13 under, 275)
Purse: $8.9 million ($1.602 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12:30-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 12-2:15 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 15)

1st — $1.602 million
2nd — $961,200
3rd — $605,200
4th — $427,200
5th — $356,000
6th — $320,400
7th — $298,150
8th — $275,900
9th — $258,100
10th — $240,300
11th — $222,500
12th — $204,700
13th — $186,900
14th — $169,100
15th — $160,200

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN