With the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills just around the corner, World No. 2 and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 10/1 odds to win. Jordan Spieth (the 2015 winner) and Rory McIlroy (2011) are currently sitting at 12/1, with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day close behind at 14/1 odds to take the tournament. Tiger Woods's (2000, 2002, 2008) odds for victory are set at 20/1. The 2017 champion, Brooks Koepka, appears further down the list at 30/1.

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Jason Day 14/1

Rickie Fowler 14/1

Jon Rahm 18/1

Justin Rose 18/1

Tiger Woods 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Patrick Reed 30/1

Sergio Garcia 30/1

Henrik Stenson 30/1

Phil Mickelson 30/1

Brooks Koepka 30/1

Paul Casey 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 40/1

Adam Scott 50/1

Bubba Watson 50/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Branden Grace 40/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

View a complete list at GolfOdds.com.

The U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills from June 14-17, 2018.