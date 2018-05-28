DJ, Spieth, McIlroy the betting favorites for the 2018 U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson plays his second shot on No. 18 during the third round of the 2018 Players Championship.
Getty Images
By GOLF WIRE
Monday, May 28, 2018

With the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills just around the corner, World No. 2 and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 10/1 odds to win. Jordan Spieth (the 2015 winner) and Rory McIlroy (2011) are currently sitting at 12/1, with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day close behind at 14/1 odds to take the tournament. Tiger Woods's (2000, 2002, 2008) odds for victory are set at 20/1. The 2017 champion, Brooks Koepka, appears further down the list at 30/1.

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Jason Day 14/1

Rickie Fowler 14/1

Jon Rahm 18/1

Justin Rose 18/1

Tiger Woods 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Patrick Reed 30/1

Sergio Garcia 30/1

Henrik Stenson 30/1

Phil Mickelson 30/1

Brooks Koepka 30/1

Paul Casey 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 40/1

Adam Scott 50/1

Bubba Watson 50/1

Matt Kuchar 50/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Branden Grace 40/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

View a complete list at GolfOdds.com.

The U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills from June 14-17, 2018. 

More Tour & News

