With the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills just around the corner, World No. 2 and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 10/1 odds to win. Jordan Spieth (the 2015 winner) and Rory McIlroy (2011) are currently sitting at 12/1, with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day close behind at 14/1 odds to take the tournament. Tiger Woods's (2000, 2002, 2008) odds for victory are set at 20/1. The 2017 champion, Brooks Koepka, appears further down the list at 30/1.
The U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills from June 14-17, 2018.