Kevin Na put together two of the most impressive rounds on the PGA Tour this year, yet it still won't be enough to catch leader Justin Rose.

Three days after opening the Forth Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club with an eight-under 62, Na closed with a nine-under 61 on Sunday to tie the course record.

"You know, first round I was one out of (tying the course record)," Na said. "I was thinking, One of these days I'm going to get a chance to shoot the course record. I didn't think it would come on Sunday."

Na is just the second player since 1983 to have multiple rounds of 62 or better in a week at Colonial.

He made birdies on 2, 3, 4 and 8 to make the turn in 31 and added back-to-back birdies on 10-11 and 14-15. Needing to eagle the par-4 18 to set the course record, Na nearly holed out from 146 yards. He tapped in for birdie and his 61.

"I had a beautiful nine-iron," Na said. "Drew it in there, turned to the left flag. It's a little dangerous. Obviously anything left goes in the water. So pitched it two yards right. With that hook spin coming in it nearly went in."

Na, who was the first-round leader, shot 73 Friday and 70 Saturday. Yet despite his two stellar rounds he looks likely to finish a handful of strokes behind Rose.