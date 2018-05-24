As you've likely heard, the USGA is changing its playoff format for the U.S. Open, from a full 18-hole slugfest into a two-hole aggregate haymaker. If players are tied after that, it's sudden death TKO. Organization honcho Mike Davis has said that the reason for the switch is a collective desire for a Sunday finish. (Quaint side note: the USGA used to never play on Sundays because that was when members had their games.)

So we were wondering: What would the USGA record book look like if this format had been in place since the inaugural 1895 18-holer? Turns out almost half of the 33 playoffs would have produced a different champ. Here's the tale of the tape.

1901 Myopia Hunt Club

PLAYOFF Willie Anderson and Alex Smith

ORIGINAL WINNER Anderson

NEW FORMAT WINNER Smith

TOTAL SCORE 331

PLAYOFF STROKES

Anderson: 5/5/4/5

Smith: 5/5/4/4

Alex Smith fumbled away the playoff, going six over on the final seven playoff holes. Had they played under today's rules, Smith's par on No. 4 would've won him the title. He did get the job done in 1906 and 1910. As it was, Anderson bagged his first of four Opens.

1913 The Country Club

PLAYOFF Francis Ouimet, Harry Vardon and Ted Ray

ORIGINAL WINNER Ouimet

NEW FORMAT WINNER Vardon

TOTAL SCORE 304

PLAYOFF STROKES

Ray: 5/4/5/4/5/4

Ouimet: 5/4/4/4/5/4

Vardon: 5/4/4/4/5/3

Nearly the Greatest Game Never Played. Vardon would've vanquished the amateur with a bird on the sixth playoff hole.

1923 Inwood C.C.

PLAYOFF Bobby Jones and Bobby Cruickshank

ORIGINAL WINNER Jones

NEW FORMAT WINNER Cruickshank

TOTAL SCORE 296

PLAYOFF STROKES

Jones: 4/4/5

Cruickshank: 5/3/4

A tale of two Bobbies. Jones would've had to wait for his first of four titles. Cruickshank never actually won.

1925 Worcester C.C.

PLAYOFF Willie Macfarlane and Bobby Jones

ORIGINAL WINNER Macfarlane

NEW FORMAT WINNER Jones

TOTAL SCORE 291

PLAYOFF STROKES

Macfarlane: 4/6

Jones: 4/5

This one would've been Jones's first U.S. Open win.

Al Espinosa looks on as Bobby Jones is presented with the U.S. Open trophy in 1929. Though Espinosa was beaten by 23 shots over 18 holes in the playoff against Jones, he would have won the championship under the new playoff rules. Bettmann/Getty

1928 Olympia Fields C.C.

PLAYOFF Johnny Farrell and Bobby Jones

ORIGINAL WINNER Farrell

NEW FORMAT WINNER Jones

TOTAL SCORE 294

PLAYOFF STROKES

Farrell: 5/5

Jones: 4/5

This one would've been Jones's second.

1929 Winged Foot G.C.

PLAYOFF Bobby Jones and Al Espinosa

ORIGINAL WINNER Jones

NEW FORMAT WINNER Espinosa

TOTAL SCORE 294

PLAYOFF STROKES

Jones: 6/4

Espinosa: 4/5

Bobby would have to give another one back here. Don't worry, he still totals four wins in the Open (he won 1930 in regulation); tied for most with Willie Anderson, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.

1931 Inverness Club

PLAYOFF Billy Burke and George Von Elm

ORIGINAL WINNER Burke

NEW FORMAT WINNER Von Elm

TOTAL SCORE 292

PLAYOFF STROKES

Burke: 4/5

Von Elm: 4/3

Burke and Von Elm went 72 holes of regulation, then, in the playoff, 72 more. Two tournaments for the price of one! Von Elm would've ended it after only two extra.

1939 Philadelphia C.C.

PLAYOFF Byron Nelson, Craig Wood, Denny Shute

ORIGINAL WINNER Nelson

NEW FORMAT WINNER Wood

TOTAL SCORE 284

PLAYOFF STROKES

Shute: 4/4/4/4/4

Nelson: 4/3/4/4/5

Wood: 4/3/4/4/4

This one is remembered as much for Sam Snead's 72nd-hole, triple-bogey gift to the field than it is for the playoff finish, which Wood would've won today.

Byron Nelson, Craig Wood and Denny Shute (from left to right) pose with the U.S. Open trophy before embarking on their 18-hole playoff in 1939. Nelson won, but under the new playoff rules, the title would have belonged to Wood. Bettmann/Getty

1946 Canterbury, G.C.

PLAYOFF Lloyd Mangrum, Vic Ghezzi and Byron Nelson

ORIGINAL WINNER Mangrum

NEW FORMAT WINNER Nelson

TOTAL SCORE 284

PLAYOFF STROKES

Mangrum: 4/4

Ghezzi: 4/4

Nelson: 4/3

Since Lord Byron would've had to give back the '39 title, it's fitting he benefits from the new playoff rules here.

1947 St. Louis C.C.

PLAYOFF Lew Worsham and Sam Snead

ORIGINAL WINNER Worsham

NEW FORMAT WINNER Snead

TOTAL SCORE 282

PLAYOFF STROKES

Worsham: 4/3

Snead: 3/3

Snead's most disheartening runner-up finish would've been a win had today's rules been in place.

1950 Merion G.C.

PLAYOFF Ben Hogan, Lloyd Magnum and George Fazio

ORIGINAL WINNER Hogan

NEW FORMAT WINNER Mangrum

TOTAL SCORE 287

PLAYOFF STROKES

Hogan: 4/5

Fazio: 5/4

Mangrum: 4/4

Mangrum would've finally earned the Open title he had to relinquish in '46, but the golf world would've been denied Hogan's amazing comeback story.

1963 The Country Club

PLAYOFF Julius Boros, Jack Cupit and Arnold Palmer

ORIGINAL WINNER Boros

NEW FORMAT WINNER Cupit

TOTAL SCORE 293

PLAYOFF STROKES

Boros: 4/4

Cupit: 4/3

Palmer: 5/3

Boros used just 23 putts over 18 playoff holes to win. But a steady start from Cupit would've won it earlier.

Under the USGA's new U.S. Open playoff rules, things would have ended differently for Mark Brooks (left) who lost an 18-hole playoff to Retief Goosen at Southern Hills in 2001. Paul Buck/Getty

1966 Olympic Club

PLAYOFF Billy Casper and Arnold Palmer

ORIGINAL WINNER Casper

NEW FORMAT WINNER Palmer

TOTAL SCORE 278

PLAYOFF STROKES

Casper: 5/4/3/4

Palmer: 5/4/3/3

The King's breakdown in regulation let Casper back in the game. Palmer's birdie on the fourth playoff hole would've earned him a second Open title.

1994 Oakmont C.C.

PLAYOFF Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie and Loren Roberts

ORIGINAL WINNER Els

NEW FORMAT WINNER Roberts

TOTAL SCORE 279

PLAYOFF STROKES

Els: 5/7

Montgomerie: 4/6

Roberts: 4/5

The Boss of the Moss would've finally won a major if they'd played by today's rules. As it was, Els earns his first.

2001 Southern Hills C.C., Tulsa, Okla.

PLAYOFF Retief Goosen and Mark Brooks

ORIGINAL WINNER Goosen

NEW FORMAT WINNER Brooks

TOTAL SCORE 276

PLAYOFF STROKES

Goosen: 4/4/4

Brooks: 4/4/3

Brooks would've bagged his second major championship (1996 PGA) had they used 2018 rules. Instead, Goosen gets the first of two Opens ('04).