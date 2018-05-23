HORSESHOE BAY, Texas — Texan Patrick Reed opened the renovated Ram Rock golf course Tuesday at the Horseshoe Bay Resort outside of Austin, but he left one important item back home in Houston: his green jacket.

Why? Because Augusta National Golf Club has rules. Lots of them.

"You're not supposed to wear the jacket in public with a hat,” Reed said, “and you're not supposed to wear it without a buttoned-up shirt, and since I didn't have that [today] I left the jacket in the closet at home.”

In recent years, and was the case this year with Reed, the Masters champion has gone on a media tour to New York City, for which the ANGC rules are temporarily suspended. (Reed also made a famous trip through a Chick-fil-A a drive-through with the jacket.) But as he settles into his first month as Masters winner, with the ability to take the signature green jacket out in public until next April, the rules very much apply. He said being a Masters champ continues to be an eye-opening experience.

"I've now heard from three, four presidents — I can't remember which — the [Houston] Rockets players I know [reached out], and I got a World Series ring from the Astros,” Reed said. “It's been crazy, but fun."

In Patrick Reed's latest start he finished T41 at the Players. Getty Images

Reed, who will play the Memorial next week, said he will wait until the week before the U.S. Open to visit Shinnecock Hills. He’s been working on his short-game with Austin-based teacher Dave Pelz (who also works with Phil Mickelson, among other pros); Pelz made an extensive scouting trip to Shinnecock last fall and reported his insights to Reed.

Post-U.S. Open, Reed said a visit to the French Open is very much in play. The French Open is at Le Golf National, the same course that will host the 2018 Ryder Cup, and a handful of big-name players have already added their name to the French Open field.

"I fully intend to fulfill the requirements for my European tour membership, so that means some trips over there this summer,” Reed said. “I'm still trying to sort it out. I don't have a firm schedule past the U.S. Open and [the Travelers in] Hartford, but it will certainly include some European stops."

He might even bring his green jacket.