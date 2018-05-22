Billy Horschel has always loved making a splash when it comes to his on-course apparel (who could forget those daring octopus pants from the 2013 U.S. Open?) — but the 2014 FedEx Cup champion is actually quite serious about his style. So serious, in fact, that the longtime Ralph Lauren ambassador is launching his own capsule collection this summer: RLX x Billy Horschel Collection — an especially notable achievement, since it's the first time Ralph Lauren has ever collaborated with anyone.

"When I think about the people who have worn Ralph Lauren, whether it's golf or regular fashion — from actors, athletes, celebrities, anybody — to be the first one out of all those people to collaborate with Ralph Lauren...it's humbling," Horschel said at the collection's launch event in New York City. "When they called me last summer to talk about this, I was shocked. I was speechless, and that doesn't happen very often. It's been a truly awesome experience to have a line with my name and logo on it next to Ralph's."

The RLX x Billy Horschel Collection. Horschel will wear each outfit from left to right on Wednesday through Sunday at the 2018 PGA Championship. Weston Wells/Ralph Lauren

Horschel is known for his affinity for stand-out colors and prints, and his capsule collection offers a solid dose of both. Those famous octopus pants? They're back! Albeit, this time, in shorts rather than pants, which Horschel will wear during Wednesday's practice round at the PGA Championship.

"The octopus pants are what made me...infamous," Horschel laughs. "That's what put me on the face of golf fashion back in 2013. This is a new, updated version of it."

Horschel will showcase the entire collection from Wednesday through Sunday at this year's PGA Championship.

"Every one of these pieces really does show a little bit of me, from the bold to the conservative. I want every piece of the look to flow. I either have a really loud shirt with a more neutral bottom, or vice versa, to soften the look overall. I like one thing to really stand out, whether it's the pants of the top."

The best part? The colors and patterns from Horschel's collection are also available in women's silhouettes, too. The entire collection will be available for purchase on ralphlauren.com beginning July 15.