Billy Horschel unveils new collaboration with Ralph Lauren

2:15 | Tour & News
Billy Horschel: The Most Stylish People in Golf
Whether it's bold pants patterns or slim, sharp suits, Billy Horschel exemplifies good golf style.
By Jessica Marksbury
Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Billy Horschel has always loved making a splash when it comes to his on-course apparel (who could forget those daring octopus pants from the 2013 U.S. Open?) — but the 2014 FedEx Cup champion is actually quite serious about his style. So serious, in fact, that the longtime Ralph Lauren ambassador is launching his own capsule collection this summer: RLX x Billy Horschel Collection — an especially notable achievement, since it's the first time Ralph Lauren has ever collaborated with anyone.

"When I think about the people who have worn Ralph Lauren, whether it's golf or regular fashion — from actors, athletes, celebrities, anybody — to be the first one out of all those people to collaborate with Ralph Lauren...it's humbling," Horschel said at the collection's launch event in New York City. "When they called me last summer to talk about this, I was shocked. I was speechless, and that doesn't happen very often. It's been a truly awesome experience to have a line with my name and logo on it next to Ralph's."

The RLX x Billy Horschel Collection. Horschel will wear each outfit from left to right on Wednesday through Sunday at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Weston Wells/Ralph Lauren

Horschel is known for his affinity for stand-out colors and prints, and his capsule collection offers a solid dose of both. Those famous octopus pants? They're back! Albeit, this time, in shorts rather than pants, which Horschel will wear during Wednesday's practice round at the PGA Championship.

"The octopus pants are what made me...infamous," Horschel laughs. "That's what put me on the face of golf fashion back in 2013. This is a new, updated version of it."

Remember when he flat-out stole the 2014 FedEx Cup? He did it with play as fearless as his fashion choices. But Billy Horschel isn't exclusively about flash, as his keys to dressing in killer style, on-course and off, make plain.
Remember when he flat-out stole the 2014 FedEx Cup? He did it with play as fearless as his fashion choices. But Billy Horschel isn't exclusively about flash, as his keys to dressing in killer style, on-course and off, make plain.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
"Off the golf course, I like to keep things simple," he says.
"Off the golf course, I like to keep things simple," he says.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
"I'm a jeans/khakis/chinos kind of guy, with a basic white-, black-, gray-shirt type deal. But I like to add things that make this stuff pop out," Billy says.
"I'm a jeans/khakis/chinos kind of guy, with a basic white-, black-, gray-shirt type deal. But I like to add things that make this stuff pop out," Billy says.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
A fashion tip from Billy? No white belt, unless you are wearing white pants.
A fashion tip from Billy? No white belt, unless you are wearing white pants.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Ben Van Hook/Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Most Stylish People in Golf: Billy Horschel
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close

Horschel will showcase the entire collection from Wednesday through Sunday at this year's PGA Championship.

"Every one of these pieces really does show a little bit of me, from the bold to the conservative. I want every piece of the look to flow. I either have a really loud shirt with a more neutral bottom, or vice versa, to soften the look overall. I like one thing to really stand out, whether it's the pants of the top."

The best part? The colors and patterns from Horschel's collection are also available in women's silhouettes, too. The entire collection will be available for purchase on ralphlauren.com beginning July 15. 

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN