Typically, serving as Tiger Woods's caddie is a pretty lucrative job. Not so for one anonymous donor, who shelled out $50,000 over the weekend for the honor.

The luxury auction came as a part of the 20th annual Tiger Jam, which supports Woods's foundation. Several items were up for auction including a luxury Acura MDX SH, golf packages at Woods-designed courses, and the chance to spend the day with legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. But the item that understandably drew the most attention was a one-of-a-kind day with Woods: serving as his caddie at the 2018 Hero World Challenge Pro-Am round.

"Joe, take the day off." @TGRFound supporter to caddie for Woods Wednesday at #HeroWorldChallenge for $50,000 donation in the #TigerJam live auction. - TGRhttps://t.co/EjoJ2bpRh4 pic.twitter.com/yu2MY2dUGV — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 21, 2018

The anonymous bidder will loop for the 14-time major champion on Nov. 28, 2018 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Not a bad way to spend the week after Thanksgiving.

PHOTOS: Check out the best snaps from Tiger Jam 2018 in Las Vegas

"Thanks to all the sponsors, donors and guests who attended, we were able to make the 20th Tiger Jam a huge success to continue expanding our impact at TGR Foundation and help underserved kids," Woods said in a statement. The two-day benefit was attended by professional athletes like Reggie Bush and Larry Fitzgerald as well as golf personalities Paige Spiranac and Blair O'Neal, and Saturday's VIP reception was emceed by The Bachelor's Chris Harrison. Train provided the evening's musical entertainment before the afterparty headed to Topgolf Las Vegas.