Anonymous bidder to caddie for Tiger Woods following $50k donation

What would you pay to caddie for Woods for a day?
Getty Images
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Typically, serving as Tiger Woods's caddie is a pretty lucrative job. Not so for one anonymous donor, who shelled out $50,000 over the weekend for the honor.

The luxury auction came as a part of the 20th annual Tiger Jam, which supports Woods's foundation. Several items were up for auction including a luxury Acura MDX SH, golf packages at Woods-designed courses, and the chance to spend the day with legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. But the item that understandably drew the most attention was a one-of-a-kind day with Woods: serving as his caddie at the 2018 Hero World Challenge Pro-Am round.

The anonymous bidder will loop for the 14-time major champion on Nov. 28, 2018 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Not a bad way to spend the week after Thanksgiving.

<p>Tiger poses with former NFL player Reggie Bush, World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins, and mini-tour player Tisha Alyn Abrea.</p>

Tiger poses with former NFL player Reggie Bush, World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins, and mini-tour player Tisha Alyn Abrea.

Instagram: @tishaalyn
<p>Larry Fitzgerald and Kira Kazantsev&nbsp;celebrate at Topgolf.</p>

Larry Fitzgerald and Kira Kazantsev celebrate at Topgolf.

Instagram: @kirakazantsev
<p>The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and former Miss America Kira Kasantsev.</p>

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison and former Miss America Kira Kasantsev.

Instagram: @kirakazantsev
<p>The man himself.</p>

The man himself.

Instagram: @tgrliveevents
<p>Tiger poses with the lead singer of the band Train, Patrick Monahan.</p>

Tiger poses with the lead singer of the band Train, Patrick Monahan.

Instagram: @tigerwoods
<p>Tiger poses with Larry Fitzgerald and Reggie Bush at Topgolf.</p>

Tiger poses with Larry Fitzgerald and Reggie Bush at Topgolf.

Instagram: @tigerwoods
<p>Tiger poses with World Long Driver tour competitor Troy Mullins.</p>

Tiger poses with World Long Driver tour competitor Troy Mullins.

Instagram: @trojangoddess
<p>Tiger lines up a shot.</p>

Tiger lines up a shot.

Instagram: @tgrliveevents
<p>Blair O'Neal tees it up at Topgolf.</p>

Blair O'Neal tees it up at Topgolf.

Instagram: @tgrliveevents
<p>Tiger poses with Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac.</p>

Tiger poses with Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac.

Instagram: @_paige.renee
<p>Tiger and Blair O'Neal.</p>

Tiger and Blair O'Neal.

Instagram: @blaironealgolf
<p>Paige Spiranac and Reggie Bush.</p>

Paige Spiranac and Reggie Bush.

Twitter: @TGRLiveEvents
<p>Tiger poses with Barstool Sports blogger @BarstoolNate.</p>

Tiger poses with Barstool Sports blogger @BarstoolNate.

Twitter: @WPT
PHOTOS: Check out the best snaps from Tiger Jam 2018 in Las Vegas
1 13
Close
expandIcon
1 13
Close

"Thanks to all the sponsors, donors and guests who attended, we were able to make the 20th Tiger Jam a huge success to continue expanding our impact at TGR Foundation and help underserved kids," Woods said in a statement. The two-day benefit was attended by professional athletes like Reggie Bush and Larry Fitzgerald as well as golf personalities Paige Spiranac and Blair O'Neal, and Saturday's VIP reception was emceed by The Bachelor's Chris Harrison. Train provided the evening's musical entertainment before the afterparty headed to Topgolf Las Vegas.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN