A headliner grouping of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler will kick off the action at this year's Fort Worth Invitational at 8:55 a.m. ET (7:55 a.m. local time) on Thursday. Colonial Country Club isn't far from last week's AT&T Byron Nelson Championship at Trinity Forest, and this week's field has plenty of talent: four of the world's top six will be teeing it up.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler will play together Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

Jordan Spieth is sure to be the favorite this week, even with his well-documented putting woes, and with good reason: Spieth has two runner-ups and a win in his last three starts at Colonial.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's PGA Tour event.

What: Fort Worth Invitational

Where: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Tex.

When: Thursday-Sunday, May 24-27

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner

Purse: $7.1 mil ($1.278 mil to winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 10)

1st — $1.278 million
2nd — $766,800
3rd — $482,800
4th — $340,800
5th — $284,000
6th — $255,600
7th — $220,100
8th — $205,900
9th — $191,700
10th — $177,500

TEE TIMES

The Fort Worth Invitational boasts four marquee pairings including four of the world's top six players as well as Tour winners from the last two weeks:

8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1:55 p.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

9:06 a.m. Thursday, 2:06 p.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker

1:55 p.m. Thursday, 8:55 a.m. Friday: Aaron Wise, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose

2:06 p.m. Thursday, 9:06 a.m. Friday: Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

For a complete list of tee times, check here.

