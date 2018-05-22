A headliner grouping of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler will kick off the action at this year's Fort Worth Invitational at 8:55 a.m. ET (7:55 a.m. local time) on Thursday. Colonial Country Club isn't far from last week's AT&T Byron Nelson Championship at Trinity Forest, and this week's field has plenty of talent: four of the world's top six will be teeing it up.
Jordan Spieth is sure to be the favorite this week, even with his well-documented putting woes, and with good reason: Spieth has two runner-ups and a win in his last three starts at Colonial.
Here is everything you need to know about this week's PGA Tour event.
What: Fort Worth Invitational
Where: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Tex.
When: Thursday-Sunday, May 24-27
Defending champion: Kevin Kisner
Purse: $7.1 mil ($1.278 mil to winner)
TV SCHEDULE
Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PAYOUT BREAKDOWN (TOP 10)
1st — $1.278 million
2nd — $766,800
3rd — $482,800
4th — $340,800
5th — $284,000
6th — $255,600
7th — $220,100
8th — $205,900
9th — $191,700
10th — $177,500
TEE TIMES
The Fort Worth Invitational boasts four marquee pairings including four of the world's top six players as well as Tour winners from the last two weeks:
8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1:55 p.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler
9:06 a.m. Thursday, 2:06 p.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker
1:55 p.m. Thursday, 8:55 a.m. Friday: Aaron Wise, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose
2:06 p.m. Thursday, 9:06 a.m. Friday: Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
For a complete list of tee times, check here.