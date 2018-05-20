Top Golf News of the Day 052018

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Equipment
The most important detail for every part of your bag
Tour & News
How would a PGA Tour player fare on a par-3 course? The results might surprise you
Extra Spin
'The Lord knew': 93-year-old Ohio man makes first ace during final round of golf

