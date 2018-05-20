Rookie Aaron Wise nabs first career victory, shatters AT&T Byron Nelson scoring record

Aaron Wise picked up his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday.
Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By AP NEWS
Sunday, May 20, 2018

DALLAS (AP) — Aaron Wise cruised to his first PGA Tour victory Sunday, shattering the AT&T Byron Nelson record at 23 under on a new course in a race to finish before nightfall after a four-hour rain delay.

The 21-year-old rookie shot a 6-under 65 to beat Marc Leishman by three strokes as both became the first to finish the Nelson at 20 under or better in the first year at Trinity Forest. The treeless links-style layout was defenseless with softer fairways and greens and no wind once the morning storms passed.

The Nelson celebrated its 50th anniversary with a return to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving. Rory Sabbatini set the previous record on that par-70 layout at 19-under 261 in 2009.

Wise, the 2016 NCAA individual champion at Oregon, reached 20 under with his third birdie in the first seven holes.

Branden Grace matched his career-best 62 from last year’s British Open — which was the lowest round ever in a major — and finished at 19 under with J.J. Spaun and Keith Mitchell, who had matching 63s.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth shot 67 to finish 11 under.

Tour & News

